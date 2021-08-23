Celebrity News August 23, 2021
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Date Night at SummerSlam!
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell made it a date night Saturday at SummerSlam in Las Vegas, talking to "Extra" about what's next for them.
Matt reflected on a desire to perhaps compete in WWE one day, saying, “I don’t know if I am ready to compete with those men and women."
Rachael was all-in on the idea! “I would be in full support of it! I would love to see him get out there. I don’t know how good he would be... it would be pretty entertaining."
Matt did assert, “I’m a competitor.”
The couple discussed their happiness together, with Rachael saying, "It was a bit of a journey, but I think we are in really good place. I think we have had a lot of love come our way, but I like to think that even though people have been super nice, I like to think we focus on each other and let that outside noise stay a little more quiet."
Matt chimed in, “We needed our time… There has been a lot of love thrown our way, but it's nice to be in our own lane doing our thing and spending a lot of time together."
“The importance has always been to seek authenticity," he went on, "and that is what drew me to Rachael and to go at our own pace — not fall victim to other people's expectations."
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Make It Red-Carpet OfficialView Story
Matt also revealed he recently gifted Rachael with an electric bike as a surprise!
Rachael said, “I’ve been stealing his bike, so that’s really where it came from… We have a good time zipping through the city on those.”
Rachael says the couple didn't watch last season of “The Bachelorette,” but Matt advises contenders on their journey, "Follow their heart... you can only be fake and phony for so long."