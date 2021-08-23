Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Date Night at SummerSlam!

Getty Images

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell made it a date night Saturday at SummerSlam in Las Vegas, talking to "Extra" about what's next for them.

Matt reflected on a desire to perhaps compete in WWE one day, saying, “I don’t know if I am ready to compete with those men and women."

Rachael was all-in on the idea! “I would be in full support of it! I would love to see him get out there. I don’t know how good he would be... it would be pretty entertaining."

Matt did assert, “I’m a competitor.”

The couple discussed their happiness together, with Rachael saying, "It was a bit of a journey, but I think we are in really good place. I think we have had a lot of love come our way, but I like to think that even though people have been super nice, I like to think we focus on each other and let that outside noise stay a little more quiet."

Matt chimed in, “We needed our time… There has been a lot of love thrown our way, but it's nice to be in our own lane doing our thing and spending a lot of time together."

“The importance has always been to seek authenticity," he went on, "and that is what drew me to Rachael and to go at our own pace — not fall victim to other people's expectations."

Matt also revealed he recently gifted Rachael with an electric bike as a surprise!

Rachael said, “I’ve been stealing his bike, so that’s really where it came from… We have a good time zipping through the city on those.”