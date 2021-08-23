‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes First Child!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stephanie Beatriz is a mom!

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress and her husband Brad Hoss just welcomed a baby girl.

Beatriz, 40, announced the news on Instagram over the weekend with a photo of the newborn in her car seat with just her tiny feet peeking out.

“Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line,” Stephanie wrote. “I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool.”

Brad, 39, shared the same photo, writing, “My precious cargo…. We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way.”