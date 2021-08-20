Teresa Palmer & Mark Webber Welcome Baby #4 — Find Out Her Name!

Actress Teresa Palmer, 35, is a mom again!

On Thursday, Palmer announced that she and husband Mark Webber welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, named Prairie Moon Palmer.

Along with a series of photos, Teresa wrote on Instagram, “Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her. A little magic moon for our family [crescent moon, sun and sparkle emojis] ~ 17•12•12•17.”

Mark also shared a photo of himself holding their bundle of joy. He gushed on Instagram, “My heart has grown 5 times bigger. Welcome to the world my little magic Prairie Moon. 🌕✨✨.”

Teresa and Mark are parents to Bodhi, 7, Forest, 4, and Poet Lake, 2. Mark is also a dad to son Isaac from a previous relationship.

Weeks ago, Palmer revealed that she’s been breastfeeding for almost eight years. She explained, “I’m now still nursing my daughter [Poet] through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks.”

In February, Teresa announced she was pregnant again with pics featuring their kids snuggled up to their mom and her baby bump.

The announcement also coincided with her birthday. Teresa wrote, “35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love.”

Palmer tagged her husband and included the cute hashtags #wehavesomanychildren and #thebestkindofbirthdaypresent.