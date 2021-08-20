New Details About Britney Spears’ Alleged Dispute with Housekeeper — Is Jamie Spears to Blame?

Singer Britney Spears is under investigation for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident.

Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to "Extra" that a battery investigation is underway after one of Spears’ employees claimed that she “struck them during a dispute” inside her home.

While no injuries were reported, Buschow said, “Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for review. It’s a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation].”

According to TMZ, Britney’s dogs were taken from her weeks ago.

A source close to Spears told the outlet that one of her dogs became ill, so her pet sitter took her two dogs to the vet, but the pets never returned home.

The source claims that the dog sitter kept the animals because she questioned their safety at Britney’s home.

Page Six reports Britney contacted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department earlier this month, and Buschow told the outlet, “She called and wanted to report some type of theft. When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left.”

Sources claim to TMZ that Britney was ready to file a theft report over her dogs but changed her mind.

As for what went down Monday, sources told TMZ the singer confronted her housekeeper about the whereabouts of her dogs.

The housekeeper allegedly voiced concerns about the pets being neglected, even allegedly showing Spears cell phone photos of one of the dogs throwing up.

A source claimed Britney then became upset and told the housekeeper she was prohibited from snapping photos inside her house. The source claims that Spears eventually knocked the phone out of the housekeeper’s hands.

According to a source, the singer believes her dad Jamie had some involvement in the removal of dogs, as he pays the housekeeper.

Despite what Britney believes, a source claimed Jamie is “totally in the dark on what goes on in her home,” reiterating, “He’s been shut out.”

An insider close to Britney insisted that she “didn’t hit anyone.”

Another insider told Page Six, “Britney is demanding answers. She’s been through this before. Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It’s an all too familiar — and heartbreaking — feeling for her.”

A different source insisted that Spears “adores her dogs and would never mistreat them.”

Page Six noted, “We’re told this is not the first time Spears’ dogs have been taken away from her in recent months as she fights to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and estate for 13-plus years.”

In response to the allegations, the performer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart told CNN, “This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a fabricated ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.”