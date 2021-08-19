Reality Stars Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

It’s another boy for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik!

Us Weekly reports, the “90 Day Fiancé” stars just welcomed their second child on Monday.

The couple told the magazine, “Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal! We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother!”

Loren, 33, and Alexei, 32, continued, “Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”

That also means the couple is parents to two under two! The reality stars are already parents to son Shai, who was born in April 2020.

