New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Issues Apology for Past Comments About Women

Getty Images

Mike Richards, “Jeopardy!” executive producer and soon-to-be host, is apologizing for past remarks.

Richards issued the mea culpa after audio from old episodes of “The Randumb Show” podcast resurfaced on The Ringer, which include Richards making disparaging remarks about women.

The 46-year-old told The Ringer in a statement, “It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry.”

He continued, “The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.”

According to the site, “Jeopardy!” and Sony Pictures Television have not commented.

The Ringer reports “The Randumb Show” podcast was a behind-the-scenes look at Richards’ former workplace, “The Price Is Right.” The podcast ran from 2013 to 2014.

In one example, Richards comments on his co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon’s work as a model at CES, calling her a “booth ho” and “booth slut.”