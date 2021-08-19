LOL! See Justin Turner & Wife Kourtney’s Candid and Cute Moment Shooting Video for New Meal Plan

World Series champion Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney were dishing on their favorite foods for a new meal plan campaign when they suffered a little spill that had them cracking up.

In the cute video to promote Turner’s partnership with Fresh N’ Lean, Kourtney accidentally drops some food mid-take. Justin announces, “Clean up on aisle four!” and Kourtney laughs as she says, “Hold for spill, please.” Watch!

The couple recently partnered with Fresh N’ Lean to announce the Whole30 Approved® meal plan, and Turner is the brand’s new Head of Sports Wellness.

Before the little spill, the Dodgers’ third baseman reveals his favorite meal is the Mexican Bowl, saying, “I could eat this for every meal, every day for months… it’s delicious.” Kourtney adds, “I think my favorite is the Southwest Chili Bowl.”