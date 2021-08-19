Legendary Rocker Dennis DeYoung Dishes on Final Studio Album

Singer, musician, and rock legend Dennis DeYoung is back with what he is calling his final studio album, “26 East, Vol. 2,” out now.

“26 East, Vol. 2” features a whole new batch of songs that picks up where last year’s critically acclaimed “Vol. 1” left off.

Check out Dennis’ epic video for the single “Isle of Misanthrope” here!

Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler talked to Dennis about his new album, what’s next... and even Billie Eilish. Watch!

The former frontman and chief songwriter for Styx is also celebrating the 40-year anniversary of Styx’s landmark worldwide hit “Paradise Theatre” album and tour.