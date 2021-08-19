Britney Spears Accused of Battery by Her Housekeeper

Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears is under investigation for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident.

Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to People magazine that a battery investigation is underway after one of Spears’ employees claimed that she “struck them during a dispute” inside her home.

While no injuries were reported, Bushow said, “Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for review. It’s a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation].”

An insider close to Spears insisted that she “didn’t hit anyone.”

The source claimed, “The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands.”

In response to the allegations, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart told CNN, “This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a fabricated ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.”

Buschow did not discuss the particulars of what went down but noted that misdemeanor battery happens when there is “physical contact” between people.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the dispute took place on Monday after the employee took Spears’ dog to the vet. They reportedly didn’t see eye-to-eye on the dog’s well-being.

The housekeeper allegedly went to the sheriff’s station to file a report against Spears, who has not spoken to deputies about the incident.