Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Hit by Trainer During Olympics: 'Name Your Price'

MEGA

Kaley Cuoco has made an offer to buy an animal seen taking abuse during the Olympics — and she is not horsing around!

On Friday, German rider Annika Schleu burst into tears as she struggled to urge her horse, Saint Boy, to jump during an Olympic equestrian event. Coach Kim Raisner was seen on video punching the horse, an act that earned worldwide condemnation.

People magazine reports that Cuoco — who is an equestrian and who is married to horse trainer Karl Cook — has chimed in, writing on Instagram Stories, "I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace. This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves."

She continued, "Pure classless behavior right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport. This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace."

The star of "The Flight Attendant" went on to offer, "I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price."

She has since confirmed she was not joking.