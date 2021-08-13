Giveaways August 13, 2021
Win It! A Back to School Gift Bag
Win this gift box from celebrity gifting experts, Backstage Creations (the company that produces the Official Celebrity Gift Bags for events like the Emmys and MTV Awards)! As your kids head back to class, you’ll be planning lunches, afterschool snacks, and back-to-school style. Enjoy this prize pack featuring a rainbow ring light, an electric toothbrush for that perfect first day of school smile, beauty, eyeglasses, and more, all packed into a backpack!
The winner will receive:
- Campbell’s® — Campbell’s® Soup with Crunch Toppings combines family favorite soup flavors that can be enjoyed as a quick, on-the-go snack or as part of a well-balanced meal! Prize includes gift certificate for one can of soup.
- frank body — frank body is an Australian skincare brand that makes coffee-based, clean, and cruelty-free skincare for the face, hair, and body.
- Funko — Snapsies are Funko’s exciting blind capsule collectible with a world of fun inside, with Alicorns, Koalas, Skunks, and more, kids can mix-and-match accessories and looks to customize their very own Snapsies character!
- Kawaii Lighting — The Kawaii Lighting Small Heart Ring Light is an all-purpose home, work, and travel ring light kit (complete with a clamp, phone holder, and regular and colorful light settings) that is fun, cute, and simple to use.
- Philips Sonicare — Philips One by Sonicare is an electric toothbrush featuring a new, bold design that will add a fun pop of color to your oral healthcare routine and deliver a fresher, brighter smile anywhere you go.
- Purse Pets — Bring your look to life with Purse Pets, fabulous interactive pets that respond to your touch, really blink, and have over 25 exciting sounds and reactions unique to each Purse Pet’s style!
- Rule Breaker Snacks — Rule Breaker Snacks has snack time solved with deliciously soft-baked brownies and blondies that are vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, allergy-friendly (top 8 allergen free), non-GMO, and guilt-free because they start with chickpeas (they are the first ingredient!), but you’d never know it from the luscious texture! Prize includes gift certificate for package of cookies.
- Prize also includes blue block eyeglasses and headphones packaged in a cool backpack!
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Giveaway ends on August 27, 2021.