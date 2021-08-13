April Love Geary Snaps Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Pic While Robin Thicke Is at Work

Hot mama! Robin Thicke’s fiancée April Love Geary is leaving little the imagination in her latest Instagram pic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 26-year-old shared a sultry lingerie photo, teasing in the caption, “Whenever Robin has to work I take lingerie pics at home 😇”

The hot shot was posted on the heels of a cheeky bikini pic that had April shutting down haters late last month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to E! News, a follower wrote, "Dear April, I love your pictures, and you being a proud mom. But your last 'sexy' pictures. I don't know, you don't need that. What do you want us to see...?"

Setting them straight, Geary responded on Instagram Stories, writing, "I want you to see my a-- in that last pic tbh.”

April is all about posting bikini pics and last month she dubbed the season “hot mom(bod) summer”!