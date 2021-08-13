Actress Rachel Bloom Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery: ‘I Did It!’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rachel Bloom, who co-wrote the song “Heavy Boobs” for her show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has undergone breast reduction surgery.

The actress shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I did it!” She included two photos in the post. The first showed her at the hospital with surgical markings on her chest and her hair up in a net. The second is a post-op photo of Rachel looking a bit groggy with her chest bandaged.

Back in April, she revealed on Instagram that she would be having the surgery soon. Rachel shared a photo of herself lying on a bed and wrote, “Capturing myself pre-breast reduction… (oh yeah btw I’m probably gonna get a breast reduction soon and I don’t want to hear any man’s gross thoughts on that decision right now and since there’s no way to block comments from just men on this post I’m turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson).”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 34-year-old has never shied away from talking about her DD chest. In “Heavy Boobs,” her character Rebecca Bunch sings, “I got them heavy boobs, heavy boobs, dense like dyin' stars / I got them heavy boobs, heavy boobs, I can't run real far.”

At another point in the song, she schools the audience on what she’s dealing with, saying, “Let me break down what I just said: Each of my double Ds has the volume of a toddler's head.” Watch the video here.

She also got candid about her experience with large breasts in the foreword to “Dangerous Boobies: Breaking Up with My Time-Bomb Breasts.” The 2017 book is a memoir by Caitlin Brodnick, who tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation.

In the foreword, Rachel wrote, “Having been boy-crazy from a young age, I was delighted when the boys I pined for finally started to notice me, with my boobs drawing their eyes to my more important but subtler features, such as my smile and personality.”

She continued, “As I got older and gained weight/went on birth control, my boobs grew from a modest B to a ‘Why do I look skanky even in a T-shirt?’ DD. Sometimes, they’re big in a cartoonish way that doesn’t feel like they’re a part of my body.”