Report: Ian Harding Secretly Married Longtime GF Sophie Hart Almost Two Years Ago

It looks like “Pretty Little Liars” actor Ian Harding is officially off the market!

E! News reports Harding wed his longtime love Sophie Hart in October 2019.

Earlier this month, marriage rumors started swirling after Harding shared a series of pics of himself, one of which made it clear that he was wearing a ring on that finger!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He captioned the pics, “Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets).”

In February, Ian also posted a throwback pic of himself wearing the ring while standing on the side of the road as semi-truck drove by. He wrote, “To road trips, beards, and the truck that photobombed this shot. (And nearly killed me...).”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.