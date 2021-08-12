Marlon Wayans Talks Possible ‘White Chicks’ Sequel, Plus: His Character in ‘Respect’

Splash News

Marlon Wayans is getting rave reviews for his role as Ted White in “Respect,” opposite Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin.

The star opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the movie… and whether his past hit “White Chicks” will ever get a sequel.

When Rachel asked about “White Chicks,” Marlon said, “I would love to, man… Me and my brothers, we laugh about it all the time, but ‘White Chicks’ is not something that you do for a low budget… It has to be bigger than the first one so, you know, I'm surprised like Amazon or Netflix hasn't said, ‘You guys got to make that!’ because it's a worldwide hit.”

For now, he’s playing a dramatic role as Aretha’s first husband and manager in the biopic, which opens Friday.

Wayans explained, “He rescued her from a father… and he helped… watch Aretha, you know, grow as an artist, and then he got insecure. And then he started laying his hands on her… and eventually she was like, ‘Uh, you ain't gonna lay hands on me,’ and she broke out.”

Rachel asked, “Would we have gotten some of this music if it wasn't for some of the pain and the heartbreak that she went through with Ted?”