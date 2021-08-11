Get the Latest Joyus Boutique Deals on Jewelry and Beauty!

Who can say no to real Swarovski crystals? These 18-karat gold-plated earrings, bracelets, and sets sparkle so much and are so affordable, starting at just $19.99. Want your skin to glow? This TAO Clean face brush spins to remove makeup and exfoliate better than soap and water. Great for everyday use, it also dries itself and kills germs with UVC light. Lastly, if you’re a fan of K-Beauty, you’ll love this cult-favorite with over 6,000 good reviews. Holika Holika’s award-winning aloe gels will detox and moisturize your face and body.