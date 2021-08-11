Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Reportedly Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Getty Images

Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott was rushed to a hospital on July 30 after a suicide attempt, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Kim was combative when first responders arrived on the scene and had to be restrained. She appeared to be bleeding from several cuts on her leg, and there was blood on the floor.

The 46-year-old was reportedly taken in for medical and psychological evaluation, but later released to recover at home.

A few years ago, Kim opened up to Detroit’s “Mojo in the Morning” about a previous suicide attempt.

During a 2016 interview, she revealed that her 2015 car crash was actually an attempt to take her life.

“I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills, I hit the gas and aimed for a pole.”

The crash left her Cadillac Escalade flipped and crumpled, but luckily, she survived.

Scott went on to provide some insight into her current situation, revealing she had been sober for 10 years, but suffered from depression.

Kim said she was getting help, and insisted Eminem had been there for her through it all. “He has been real supportive. We are really close friends. We are just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”