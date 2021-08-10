New Couple Alert! Lily-Rose Depp & Austin Butler Spotted Sharing Hot Kiss

Backgrid

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and Austin Butler, 29, aren’t afraid of a little PDA!

The pair enjoyed a date night in London, followed by a hot kissing session afterward.

Getty Images

DailyMail.com reports Lily-Rose and Austin met up with a friend for dinner, then went for a stroll along the river, where they stopped for a smooch.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, wore a black top with jeans and heels, while Austin sported jeans and a Carhartt jacket.

Depp previously dated Timothée Chalamet. They were famously caught on camera making out in Capri, Italy, in September 2019.