Television August 10, 2021
‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Season 1 Cast Revealed!
With the success of “Naked and Afraid,” Discovery+ is launching “Naked and Afraid of Love.”
The new dating series drops 16 single people on an island completely naked as they search for love while trying to survive the wilderness and each other.
The show premieres August 22.
The cast will feature eight men and eight women. Find out more about each member below!
Barak “The Fire Man” Raz
Barak is a 33-year-old firefighter from Brooklyn, NY. He’s all about adventures and ready to get out of his comfort zone. The key to a relationship, according to Barak, is all about being open and vulnerable. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/agLkh9t9OH— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Ben “The Hunter” Coleman
A 32-year-old house flipper from South Carolina, Ben describes himself as a stereotypical rugged alpha male. Ben loves being his own boss and the free time it affords him to go on adventures, which mainly includes hunting. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/FFNQi2WAaY— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Bennett “The Coach” Murphy
Bennett is 28 years old and works as a part-time youth soccer coach and bartender. Hailing from South Carolina, he’s looking for a girl who’s adventurous and isn’t too worried about what other people think. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/6E2f7Ra4zw— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Nelson “The Wild Card” Monroig
Nelson is a 28-year-old video game developer from Philadelphia, PA. He loves to joke around, but when it's time to get down to business, he is the leader. He enjoys his freedom as a single man, but is ready to find love and excited to meet a potential partner. pic.twitter.com/FZQFgf8JZd— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
David “The Surfer” Girton
David is a 33-year-old surf instructor from San Diego, CA. He describes himself as a mellow guy with a bit of a Peter Pan complex who loves his mom. David is ready to ride this experience out like a wave and see what happens. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/UaGjwSrqlT— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Jay “The Playmaker” Simms
Jay is a 25-year old deliveryman from Maryland. Perceived by many to be in an f-boy stage, he’s on a self-development journey and ready to find the one to tame him. That is... if he can be tamed. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/8trXX60f9k— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Stefen “The Smooth Operator” D’Angelica
Stefen is a 30-year-old model and part-time server from Brooklyn, NY. After a five-year relationship ended badly, Stefen is back to feeling confident, loving himself, and ready to play the field in hopes of finding love. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/zFYAemCvs2— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Michael “The Veteran” Dietrich
Michael is a 30-year-old strength and conditioning coach from Alberta, Canada. A #NakedandAfraid alum, Michael says dating is hard because no one can keep up with his nomadic lifestyle. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/tsAokC8za7— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Lauren “The Open Book” Bonner
Lauren is an event planner in Los Angeles, CA. She’s a natural-born leader and wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s looking for someone who is trustworthy and means what they say. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/qgb0ENI3Bv— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Arielle “The Princess” Simonee
Arielle is a 29-year-old high school teacher from Los Angeles, CA. She’s looking for someone who will be attentive to her and her needs. This is one strong lady who has no problem letting you know how she feels. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/CApfAitqVb— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Candice “The Pageant Queen” Liang
Candice is a 28-year-old former Miss Hawaii and current PhD student from Honolulu. She’s always taking care of others and is ready to find someone who will care for her and make her feel loved. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/xI93pnG2CS— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Cassalei “The Grown-Up” Jackson
Cassalei is a 26-year-old computer engineering student from Long Beach, CA. She is looking to have a genuine connection with someone who is honest, open, and not looking for something casual. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/gEgVPt9iVP— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Crystal “The Free Spirit” Bui
A 29-year old life coach from Minneapolis, MN, Crystal is not one to settle and is looking for someone who is spiritual and adventurous. She is extremely kind and outgoing and ready to meet someone who wants to explore the world with her. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/OIWFKQcEzX— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Rachel “The Freediver” Strohl
Rachel is a 29-year-old social media marketer from Oahu, HI. Rachel is an accomplished freediver who can dive 40 meters down on a single breath. She is ready to put herself out there and be vulnerable in the hopes of finding love. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/lNXzSUo5f0— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Britt “The It Girl” Whitmore
Britt is a 32 year old from Seattle, WA, and is ready to strip down to her most authentic self. She has an extremely outgoing personality and will call it like she sees it. She loves the outdoors and is looking for someone who will join her in all her adventures. pic.twitter.com/RuL86UqRcm— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
Chelsea “The Shy One” Bellini
Chelsea is a 27-year-old photographer from Houston, Texas. After a series of controlling relationships, Chelsea is looking for her Hercules, who will treat her with respect. She will not put up with being someone's backup. #NakedandAfraidofLove pic.twitter.com/J7VazPns57— Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021 @Discovery
For more, visit Discovery.com!