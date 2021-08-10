Bachelorette Katie Thurston Is Engaged! ‘This Is the Start of Forever’

Getty Images

It’s official… Katie Thurston is engaged!

“The Bachelorette” finale had Katie making a big decision between Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

During the episode, Blake emerged as the front-runner, and by the end he popped the question.

At the proposal site, Katie explained recalled their “chemistry was instant,” adding, "But I never knew I'd be falling head over heels in love with you. You are caring and supportive and confident and passionate and you love me for me and that's a love I never even knew existed.”

ABC

Thurston went on, “The night that you said you loved me changed my life forever because I knew in that moment I wanted to love you for the rest of my life. You and only you. You have made me the happiest woman alive and in a world of change I want to be your constant. I love you today, tomorrow and forever and I can't wait for our adventure to begin."

Blake told her, “I know how great of a wife you're going to be, mother you're going to be, but I know there's things that scare you. And I know that you in the past have talked about how you've had to compromise the way that you are to make relationships work and I don't want you to do that. But I can't give you what you came here for. Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward."

ABC

The pair shared a romantic kiss, and Blake asked, “Will you marry me?” She told him yes, and handed him the final rose.

Thurston gushed, "This was meant to be. Like, this exact moment we were always meant to experience together."

Moynes told her she was “that piece that I’ve been missing.”