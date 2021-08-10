Bachelorette Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Talk Bedroom Confessions, Babies, and More

ABC Television

“The Bachelorette’s” Katie Thurston is engaged to Blake Moynes!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Katie and Blake after the finale of “The Bachelorette” last night.

The couple said they’re happy to be able to share their love with the world now. “It feels good. It feels like we can breathe. A weight’s been lifted,” Katie said.

Blake added, “Super proud of her… I just wanted to show off each other and, like, go live. You know it’s been tough just, like, celebrating our little happy couple weekends. And yeah, it’s been tough living through the phone, so now it’s just real life. It’s what we have been waiting for.”

On last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the couple told guest host David Spade that they have had sex 46 times. Katie quipped, “You know, we’re like newlyweds. You gotta make up for some lost time.”

As for what he thought of Katie on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” Blake said, “I loved what she was about. She was just open… She came in with that vibrator. Not a lot of people can pull that off.”

Asked whether Blake caught her eye when he appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” last year, Katie admitted, “I went to his original DM that he sent and I left him unread, so in the moment, no, not at all… He was a cute guy, but I just didn’t think twice about it in that moment.”

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Katie went face-to-face with Greg Grippo after he self-eliminated. She said, “I had a lot of anger and a lot of things I wanted to say to him, and really that’s what ‘After the Final Rose’ is for — to kind of say your piece and move forward, and that’s what Greg and I really got to do. People do need to realize you can be happy and love and still stand up for yourself when you disagree with how someone treated you.”

So, what’s next for the couple?

“Katie is moving to San Diego September 1,” Blake said. “I still have my roots in Canada near Toronto, so I don’t think we are going to choose one solid anchor. I’m probably going to visit for a month at a time, she’ll probably come up and visit me for periods of time.”

They haven’t set a wedding date yet either, Katie explained. “We’re in different countries, and with COVID and citizenship, there’s a lot of obstacles I think we have to go through first before we consider a wedding day, a wedding venue, anything like that.”