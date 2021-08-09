Wedding Pics! Alfred Molina & Jennifer Lee Get Married

Getty Images

“Spider-Man” villain Alfred Molina and “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee are officially husband and wife!

The pair tied the knot over the weekend after several years of dating.

Lee shared photos from their special day, tweeting, “We did. We do.”

In one of the images, Molina appeared to be crying as Lee walked down the aisle during the backyard ceremony.

From the photos, it appears that “Frozen” actor Jonathan Groff officiated the wedding.

Lee confirmed their relationship in 2019, telling the New York Times, “I just feel very lucky because I’m, you know, 48 years old, and I’m very happy in my family life, and he’s very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky.”