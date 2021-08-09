Jim Belushi & Jennifer Sloan Divorcing After 23 Years

Getty Images

"According to Jim" star Jim Belushi and his wife Jennifer Sloan are divorcing after 23 years.

TMZ reports Belushi filed for divorce Friday. He filed with the L.A. Superior Court.

This is the second time in three years the couple has moved toward ending their marriage — Jennifer filed for divorce in March 2018, but they got back together a year later and the divorce was dismissed by a judge.

At that time, the cause cited was "irreconcilable differences."

The two have been married since 1998, and have two adult children, daughter Jamison and son Jared.