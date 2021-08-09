Is Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Engaged to Actor Louis Thornton-Allan?

Getty Images

It looks like Paul Walker’s model daughter Meadow, 22, is taking the next big step in her relationship with actor Louis Thornton-Allan!

On Monday, Meadow seemingly announced their engagement by posting a video of herself flashing a diamond ring on her left finger while swimming in a pool.

Meadow appeared to be speechless after the proposal, which seems to have taken place during a desert vacation. She captioned the video, simply, “<3 <3 <3 <3.”

The news comes just a month after they went public with their relationship. At the time, Louis shared a photo of himself gazing into Meadow’s eyes, writing on Instagram, “Best friend.”

Meadow responded to the post, saying, “My love.”

Meadow also posted video of Louis in bed while she played with his face, writing, “hi.”