Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit with Her Mom Sofia Laine

Getty

It looks like the family drama between Vanessa Bryant and her mom Sofia Laine is over!

TMZ reports Vanessa has settled with Sofia, who sued her for financial support last year.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

In December, Laine claimed that she worked without any pay as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the famous family.

According to the papers, Sofia claimed that Kobe had “promised” to care for her “for the rest of her life.”

“Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant's promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant's promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants' representations, agreements and promises at any stage,” Laine claimed.

In response to the allegations, Vanessa accused her mother of “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”

In a statement to People magazine, the mother of four said, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe's personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters' full-time caregivers."

“For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn't have any money to buy her own home after her divorce," Vanessa continued. "My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses."

Vanessa claimed, “She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request. She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of 10 years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn't have another child until 2016. Her claims are obviously false but I still tried, repeatedly, to work things out with my mother."

Bryant argued, "Contrary to what she's saying, I haven't left my children's side since the accident except to visit the cemetery to make arrangements."

Referencing Sofia’s sit-down interview with Univision, Vanessa said, “Earlier this year, I was looking for a new home for her and, a week later, she went on television and gave an interview disparaging our family and making false accusations while living rent-free in a gated apartment complex in Newport Coast. Even after that betrayal, I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life and that wasn't good enough."

Vanessa accused Sofia of using intermediaries to “demand $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV.” She went on, “Because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims."

Calling Laine’s lawsuit “frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful,” Vanessa said, “She has no regard for how this is affecting my children and me. She wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life while continuing to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004. My husband and I have never discouraged or kept her from providing for herself."

Vanessa emphasized, “My husband never promised my mother anything and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy."

Sofia responded to Vanessa, telling TMZ, “All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements."

"Why would she do this to her own mother?” she asked. “I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit… I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is doing this to me?"

Speaking directly to Vanessa’s statement that Sofia babysat occasionally but was never a nanny, Sofia said, "[Vanessa] drafted and enforced an extremely strict schedule for the round-the-clock care of my grandchildren. It is simply ridiculous that she would deny this."