Who Could Be Alex Trebek’s Successor on ‘Jeopardy!’?

It looks like “Jeopardy!” could have a permanent host soon!

Variety reports the show’s executive producer Mike Richards is in talks to take over for Alex Trebek after his death last year.

While a deal has not closed yet, a source claimed that Richards is a front-runner.

Richards reportedly impressing the bigwigs at Sony with his “command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner” while hosting the show in February.

Mike is no stranger to hosting shows and game shows — he has also hosted “Divided,” “The Pyramid,” and “Beauty and the Geek.”

More than 10 years ago, Mike was reportedly in the running to host “The Price Is Right,” but the job ultimately went to Drew Carey.

Though he didn’t host the show, Richards eventually joined “The Price Is Right” as an executive producer.

Richard’s résumé also includes executive producer credits for “Wheel of Fortune” and the celebrity edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

Since Trebek’s death, big names have stepped in to host “Jeopardy!” like LeVar Burton, Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and David Faber.

In January, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Mike, who opened up on a possible successor. He shared of Trebek, “He did want the show to go on. He was very clear about that."