Win It! An Olaplex Complete Hair Repair System
“Extra” is giving away an Olaplex Complete Hair Repair System to 10 lucky friends!
The Olaplex Complete Hair Repair System, valued at $200, includes the Olaplex Intensive Bond Building Treatment, Olaplex Hair Perfector, Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner, Olaplex Bond Smoother, Olaplex Bonding Oil, and Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask.
Olaplex is science-based hair care that uses proven technology to help restore damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out. Made for any hair type, Olaplex provides immediate repair results for all types of damage.
For more, visit Olaplex.com.
Giveaway ends on August 18, 2021.