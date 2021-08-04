Why Jennifer Aniston Is Cutting Some People Out of Her Life

Getty Images

In the September issue of InStyle, Jennifer Aniston is opening up about losing friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing her disapproval of anti-vaxxers, Aniston shared, “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame.”

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” Aniston revealed. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

During the pandemic, Jennifer has been active in urging others to “wear a damn mask.” Along with a masked selfie, she wrote, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

Last year, Aniston shared a photo of her friend Kevin, who was “perfectly healthy” before he was hospitalized with COVID-19. She stressed, “We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE… Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”