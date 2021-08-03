Celebrity News August 03, 2021
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora Make It Red-Carpet Official at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora just hit the red carpet together… a major milestone for Hollywood couples!
The loved-up pair attended the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” in L.A. to celebrate Taika’s role as Ratcatcher in the DC movie.
Taika, 45, looked polished in a gray suit, while Rita, 30, stunned in a short, white cutout dress with a giant bow across her backside. She accessorized the glam look with diamonds and sparkly heels.
The Oscar winner and singer sparked romance rumors in April and seemed to confirm their relationship in May when they were spotted emerging together from his beachside home in Bondi Beach.
During their breakfast outing, the two were seen holding hands at the table. At one point, Taiki kissed Rita’s hand!
The pair made headlines again in May when they were photographed looking cozy on a balcony with Tessa Thompson. Tessa has starred in at least two of Taika’s movies. He directed her in “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”