How Hollywood’s Biggest Names Are Standing Up to Cancer

Splash News

Power couple Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth will be at the helm of this year’s Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special.

The Oscar winner and talent agent will co-executive produce the seventh biennial telecast August 21, which supports urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer.

They’ll be enlisting the help of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Anthony Anderson, Sofía Vergara, Ken Jeong, Common, and Brittany Howard, who all have a personal connection to the cause.

Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000. She shared, “The most important part of my cancer diagnosis was catching it early. With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up to Cancer so others have the resources they need for early detection.”

Common revealed that his father’s death gave him a new focus on life. He said, “When my father died of cancer, it gave me new awareness and purpose towards healing. I carry his spirit with me in everything I do, and I know he’ll be with me on this special night with Stand Up to Cancer.”

Jeong’s wife Tran Ho came face-to-face with death when she was diagnosed in 2008 with a highly aggressive form of breast cancer and was given a 23 percent chance of survival.

Ken said, “Joining forces for cancer research saves lives. We know this because it saved Tran’s life 12 years ago. Stand Up to Cancer has been fighting against cancer for over a decade, working to ensure that all cancer patients become cancer survivors, like Tran. We couldn’t be prouder to co-host an evening with Stand Up to Cancer dedicated to saving lives.”

Witherspoon and Toth’s lives have also been impacted by the disease.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada,” Reese stressed. “Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I’m proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up to Cancer who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments, and much-needed patient care.”

Jim added, “Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up to Cancer as co-producers of the telecast.”

The special event will be broadcast live August 21 at 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles and air on more than 60 participating media platforms, including four major broadcast networks in the U.S. The telecast will be commercial-free and will stream live and on-demand on select platforms.