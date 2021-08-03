Angela Bassett’s ‘9-1-1’ Raise Is a Major Milestone for Actresses of Color

Actress Angela Bassett is raising the bar!

Deadline reports Bassett and her “9-1-1” co-stars have reached agreements to continue starring on the Fox hit.

According to the outlet, Bassett is earning around $450,000 per episode, making her the highest-paid actress of color on a broadcast series.

Along with acting on the show, Angela also has an executive producer credit, which was created specifically for her by Ryan Murphy.

Angela’s co-stars Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, and Ryan Guzman have also reportedly gotten raises as the show goes into production for its fifth season.

In honor of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Bassett is working alongside the National Women’s Law Center to raise awareness on the racist, sexist wage gap that Black women face daily.

According to the law center, Black women are paid only 63 cents for every dollar made by white men.