Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her family in a new interview with AARP The Magazine.

Curtis gave an update on her two children with husband Christopher Guest, revealing their youngest child is transgender.

She shared that they “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” The 25-year-old is now a computer gaming editor, who is recently engaged.

Curtis will play a key role in Ruby’s upcoming wedding. Jamie confirmed, “She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

The actress also shared the latest on daughter Annie, 34, who is married and a dance instructor.

While she isn’t a grandmother yet, Jamie insisted, “I do hope to.”

Jamie, 62, got candid about her marriage to Guest, who shot to fame with “This Is Spinal Tap,” and went on to make movies like “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman.” The pair wed in 1984, and she referred to him as her “one and only.”

Avoiding any “big delusions of grandeur,” she recalled writing him a song for their 35th wedding anniversary with the chorus, “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home.”