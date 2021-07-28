ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

Getty Images

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72.

Hill’s bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed that he passed away at his Houston home.

In a statement on Facebook, they said, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

The news comes just days after the band revealed that Hill was on “a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.”

Despite his health scare, Hill requested that “the show must go on!” As a result, Elwood Francis stepped in for Dusty for their recent concerts.