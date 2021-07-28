HGTV Star Ty Pennington Is Engaged to Kellee Merrell — See Her Ring!

“Trading Spaces” alum Ty Pennington is ready to take the next big step in his relationship with social media manager Kellee Merrell.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Pennington revealed that he popped the question to Merrell, who said yes!

Along with posting a pic of her teardrop-shaped engagement ring, Ty wrote on Instagram, “It's the 'yes' for me…”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to Pennington’s rep, he proposed on his home dock in Palm Coast, Florida.

More than 10 years ago, the two met while he worked on a show in Toronto. While they kept it touch over the years, things didn’t become romantic until last year.

Pennington told People magazine, “I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out. Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."

After hearing the news, Ty’s “Battle on the Beach” co-star Taniya Nayak wrote, “Wooohoooo! Smart move!! She's a keeper! Congrats you two lovebirds!"

His “Trading Spaces” co-star Genevieve Gorder added, “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU MY FRIEND!!! Cannot wait to meet her.”