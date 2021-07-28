Teddi Mellencamp Suffers Bruised Face and Busted Lip After Scary Fall

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Poor Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend after taking a nasty fall on Sunday.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of her bruised face and busted lip.

Mellencamp revealed she was hit with vertigo in the early morning hours and asked if anyone had any “hot tips” for getting rid of the medical condition that can cause a spinning sensation.

Teddi, daughter of rocker John Mellencamp, explained, “At 4am, Slate yelled out for me to please come to her room and as any Mom would I jumped up at mock speed and sprinted in there. My eyes went black and I fainted and busted open my cheek and lip. Luckily all was good with Slate and something worse didn’t happen to me.”

The 40-year-old promised she was going to head to the doctor to get checked out. She later followed up on Instagram Stories to let followers know she felt like two of her teeth were loose!

Despite her injuries, she still had fun with the situation by recording a video of herself singing “Sexy and I Know It.”

Teddi’s famous friends took to the comments to show support… and have a little fun at her expense.

Kyle Richards, who is recovering after a bee attack, wrote, “We are a good team #hotmessexpress,” and Teddie replied, “Put us in bubble wrap.”

Dorit Kemsley commented, “No! You and Kyle both!”

Lisa Rinna wrote, “Did tequila terry go to Slates room or was it Teddi ? Asking for a friend.”