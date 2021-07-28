Reality Star Lindsie Chrisley & Will Campbell Split Again

Getty Images

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Lindsie Chrisley and her husband Will Campbell are calling it quits again.

On Tuesday, Chrisley revealed that she was divorcing Campbell after nine years of marriage. She wrote on Instagram, “While one door closes, another opens. It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

“Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week,” Lindsie added. “Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."

Split rumors started swirling after Chrisley went without her wedding ring in several social media posts. To fuel more rumors, she posted a cryptic quote that read, “Letting go with love is possible. Everyone isn't for us forever. Some things are temporary. Normalize parting ways without drama & hard feelings."

Chrisley last posted about Campbell on Valentine’s Day. At the time, she shared an Instagram photo from Georgia, writing, “I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human & what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters. We all have different love stories & it's not always easy, but I'm committed to leading with love—no matter where life takes us."

In 2016, Lindsie and Will also hit a rough patch in their relationship. While Lindsie filed for divorce, they eventually reconciled.

The couple have one child, son Jackson, 9.