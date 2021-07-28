Celebrity News July 28, 2021
Get to Know Rising Star Emily Piriz
Emily Piriz, 25, hasn’t stopped working on music since appearing on “American Idol” in 2014.
Since then, Piriz has released numerous singles and showcased her vocal gifts on the Telemundo singing competition “La Voz.”
Piriz is back with a brand-new track called “I Don’t Want to Be the One,” about a relationship where “you fall out of love, but you don’t want to break their heart.”
“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Emily about her new music and more.
For more on Emily, visit her Instagram.