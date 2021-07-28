Get to Know Rising Star Emily Piriz

Emily Piriz, 25, hasn’t stopped working on music since appearing on “American Idol” in 2014.

Since then, Piriz has released numerous singles and showcased her vocal gifts on the Telemundo singing competition “La Voz.”

Piriz is back with a brand-new track called “I Don’t Want to Be the One,” about a relationship where “you fall out of love, but you don’t want to break their heart.”

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Emily about her new music and more.