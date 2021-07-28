Bob Odenkirk’s Medical Emergency Was ‘Heart-Related’

News broke Tuesday that actor Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

His rep told “Extra” in a statement, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.”

“Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” the statement continued.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

TMZ reports Odenkirk, 58, is awake and lucid after a source initially claimed the actor was unconscious for the first few hours at the hospital.

According to sources, Odenkirk was filming the sixth season of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday when the medical emergency occurred.

Following the news, Bob’s “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston shared a heartfelt message.

He tweeted, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.”

Cranston asked, “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”