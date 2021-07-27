Princess Diana’s Niece Kitty Spencer Marries Millionaire Michael Lewis

Backgrid

Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, and retail mogul Michael Lewis, 62, are married!

Kitty is a model and the eldest daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood. Michael is the owner of Whistles fashion chain and worth about $100 million, according to DailyMail.com.

Spencer and Lewis said “I do” in front of friends and family at Rome’s 17th century Villa Aldobrandini on Saturday.

Kitty’s father reportedly did not attend the wedding, but her mother Victoria Aitken did. DailyMail.com says Kitty’s brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken walked her down the aisle, and that her sisters, Lara and twins Eliza and Amelia were among the guests. Other reported attendees included Idris Elba and wife Sabrina, Pixie Lott and Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn.

While Kitty attended the weddings of her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, there are no reports that they made it to hers.

Kitty wore five looks for her big day and each outfit was made exclusively by Dolce & Gabbana.

The brand featured the looks on Instagram, including her lace wedding gown. The stunner was Victorian-inspired featuring a high neckline and flowing train. She also wore a gorgeous blue tulle gown and matching cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers, and another floral dress with an off the shoulder neckline and flowing train. The gown was made of double organza and hand-painted silk, and adorned with flowers and crystals.

A video also gives a glimpse of Kitty in another white dress with flowers (also shown in photos above), and dancing in a gold party dress.

While her jewelry and accessories were exquisite, Page Six points out that she did not wear her family’s famous tiara, worn by 20-year-old Lady Diana when she wed Prince Charles in 1981.

Kitty’s other aunts Lady Sarah Spencer and Lady Jane Spencer both wore the tiara on their wedding days, as did her mother Victoria when she wed Kitty’s father in 1989.