Kyle Richards Gives Health Update After Bee Attack

Kyle Richards is on the mend after a scary encounter with bees.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently walked into a beehive and had to be rushed to a hospital. She even jumped into a pool at one point to try to escape!

A cameraman caught up with Richards, who was wearing a mask and sunglasses, after the ordeal. She confirmed, “I’m feeling much better… a lot better.”

Describing the experience, she said, “It was terrifying, but thankfully the fire department was good and I got to the hospital fast.”

She insisted, “This is a reminder that everyone should always have their epi pen with them like their cell phone and to make sure that they know how to use it.”

When asked if her EpiPen malfunctioned, she explained she may have been given the instructions for a different brand of pen, or hers was defective.

Kyle advised others to “go on Youtube and know how to use it and more importantly never ever leave home without it.”

Yesterday, she shared surveillance footage of the incident on Instagram Strories, writing, "I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open.”

The video shows her running toward the house, before turning around and trying to use her phone. When she realizes she still has at least one bee in her hair, she tries to shake it out before jumping right into a nearby pool. Richards can be seen dunking her head more than once to try to stop the bee. Check out her Instagram Stories below!

Kyle’s allergic reaction caused her face to turn red, and she posted a pic, explaining, “The red face is not going away. Apparently I might be like this for awhile thanks to the bees.”

Instagram