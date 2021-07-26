Kyle Richards Rushed to Hospital After Jumping in Pool to Escape Bees

Instagram

Kyle Richards is recovering from a scary allergic reaction to bees!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star walked into a beehive and had to be rushed to a hospital. She even jumped into a pool at one point to try to escape!

She posted a pic from her hospital bed, writing on Instagram Stories, "So this happened yesterday ... I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them.”

Kyle shared surveillance footage of the incident, writing, "I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open.”

The video shows her running toward the house, before turning around and trying to use her phone. When she realizes she still has at least one bee in her hair, she tries to shake it out before jumping right into a nearby pool. Richards can be seen dunking her head more than once to try to stop the bee.

The reality star later wrote, "I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work. It's important to look on you tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc."

Kyle’s allergic reaction caused her face to turn red, and she posted a pic, explaining, “The red face is not going away. Apparently I might be like this for awhile thanks to the bees.”

In the meantime, she posted that she is having the bees moved from her property.