'Ginny & Georgia's' Brianne Howey Weds Matt Ziering

"Ginny & Georgia" star Brianne Howey tied the knot with her fiancé Matt Ziering on Saturday, People reports, exchanging vows in a family home's garden in Palos Verdes, California.

Howey told People afterward, "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love." She called her special day "magical."

"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party," she went on to say of the wedding, which was attended by 100 guests. The couple walked down the aisle to "Lovely Day" by the late Bill Withers, with Howey in an A La Robe gown from Loho.

Howey, 31, and Ziering, 36, are said to have met five years ago.

The couple had intended to wed in October, but their plans were affected by COVID-19.