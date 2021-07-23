‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Pregnant with Baby #3

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maya Vander has a baby on the way!

The “Selling Sunset” star announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her husband cradling her baby bump.

The 39-year-old wrote in the caption, “Here we go again. Baby No. 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!”

She revealed in the hashtags that she’s #4months along, pointing out this will mean #3under3 for the couple.

In the pic, Maya looks stunning in a blue dress and heels, while her husband is all smiles. She has yet to reveal his identity to fans.

She got some love from her co-stars too. Christine Quinn, who just welcomed son Christian in May, commented, “Omgggg I’m so happy for you!!!!!” Davina Portratz also sent best wishes, writing, “Love this pic!! Congrats my darling friend!!”

Vander and her husband are already the parents of Aiden, 2, and Elle, 14 months. Maya told Us Weekly last year she wasn’t sure about adding a third.

“We’re going back and forth [on having more kids] because, look, it’s a lot of work,” she said in the November 2020 interview. “Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m 50/50 with that.”

As Elle cried in the background she added, “It depends what day you’re gonna ask me that question.”