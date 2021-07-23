‘All the Feels’: Jana Kramer Reflects on Finalizing Divorce from Mike Caussin

Instagram

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have finalized their divorce, and it’s left Jana with tears — but also with hope for the future.

She posted on Instagram, “Taking a minute to reflect on set. Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything. If I’m honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the ‘final’ call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came.”

Kramer explained, “My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids. Let’s just say it was all the feels…”

She continued, “Here’s what I know… I didn’t fail my kids. I’m showing them a strong momma and I’ll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could. This isn’t the end… it’s just the beginning of my story and I’m excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper. Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this!”

Jana had a big night ahead of her, filming a Christmas movie in Connecticut with Ryan McPartlin. The movie had a night shoot until 5 a.m., and Jana documented some of the fun moments behind the scenes on her Insta Stories.

Details of her divorce were released Thursday. Court documents obtained by “Extra” revealed that Jana and Mike have reached a custody agreement regarding their two children.

As part of their agreement, Jana and Mike “will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced.”

The docs state, “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Along with sharing custody, Jana has agreed to pay $3,200 per month to Mike as regular child support.

In May, Kramer agreed to pay $592,400 to Caussin as part of their divorce settlement.

Due to the postnuptial agreement, the two have waived the right to alimony.