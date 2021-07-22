Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Reportedly Engaged

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay could be walking down the aisle soon!

Sources tell E! News that her boyfriend Brock Davies, 30, popped the question.

Engagement rumors started when Shay, 36, stepped out in L.A. wearing some new bling on her ring finger.

The couple appeared to be celebrating at Craig’s with “VPR” co-stars James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix.

An insider dished, "Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana's arms and looking super happy and excited for her... Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night."

Another source says it was Kyle Chan, who has appeared on “Vanderpump Rules,” who designed the ring.

Scheana and Brock started dating in November 2019, and welcomed Summer Moon Honey Davies in April.