First Pics! Reality Star Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Welcomes Baby #2

June Shannon aka Mama June is a grandma again!

June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, welcomed her second child with husband Joshua Efird.

On Wednesday, Pumpkin shared a series of pics of her bundle of joy on Instagram, writing, “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut 💙🥺. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️. @official_josh_efird.”

Pumpkin and Joshua are also the parents of daughter Ella Grace, 3.

Last month, Mama June reunited all four of her daughters for the first time in six years at Pumpkin’s baby shower. She has been estranged from daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who sued her in 2015 over alleged unpaid appearances on “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Mama June told Page Six, “I haven’t seen all the girls together at once because the relationship with Anna has always been difficult… I wanted to be in the right frame of mind to be able to deal with Anna as it’s always been a touchy subject.”

In May, Pumpkin showed some love to June on Mother’s Day. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy mother day to the one who gave me life. Life has definitely threw us curve balls but in the end you’re still my mom. I’m so glad to see how far you’ve come in your sobriety. I can never thank you enough for being the awesome gigi you are to my beautiful babies ❤️ love you mama @mamajune.”

Mama June has battled drug addiction, but has been sober for over a year. She recently told Us Weekly, “My goal is to live day by day. I would like to get some of this weight off of me and, you know, eventually, it will happen, but my sobriety and mending my relationships with the kids [are what] I’m getting back into.”