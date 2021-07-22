Dr. Dre’s Monthly Spousal Support to Nicole Young Revealed

Getty Images

A month after a judge signed off on the dissolution of the marriage of Dr. Dre and Nicole Young, there is a new update on spousal support.

In court documents obtained by "Extra," Dre has been ordered to pay $293,306 per month to Young in spousal support starting next month.

Dre will pay that amount until Young remarries or gets into a domestic partnership.

Along with the money, Dre will also pay for all the expenses related to their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes, where she and her mom are residing.

In January, Dre agreed to a deal with Nicole that paid her $2 million in temporary spousal support to cover her expenses until April.

After filing for divorce last year, Nicole demanded $2 million per month in spousal support to maintain her lifestyle, as well as $5 million for her legal expenses.