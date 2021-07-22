Anna Faris Secretly Wed Michael Barrett: ‘We Eloped’

Backgrid

Actress Anna Faris, 44, and cinematographer Michael Barrett, 51, secretly tied the knot!

The comedian spilled the news on her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” saying, "I'm looking around... my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped.”

"I just blurted that out,” she said, adding, “I can't say 'fiancé' anymore! It was awesome, yeah, it was great.”

While she was mum on the details, Anna did reveal the wedding took place at a courthouse in Washington state.

Faris and Barrett started dating in 2017, and revealed their engagement last year.

She told People in May, "We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding."