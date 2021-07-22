Celebrity News July 22, 2021
Anna Faris Secretly Wed Michael Barrett: ‘We Eloped’
Actress Anna Faris, 44, and cinematographer Michael Barrett, 51, secretly tied the knot!
The comedian spilled the news on her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” saying, "I'm looking around... my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped.”
"I just blurted that out,” she said, adding, “I can't say 'fiancé' anymore! It was awesome, yeah, it was great.”
While she was mum on the details, Anna did reveal the wedding took place at a courthouse in Washington state.
Faris and Barrett started dating in 2017, and revealed their engagement last year.
She told People in May, "We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding."
Anna was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and later wed to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She shares 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt.