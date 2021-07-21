Supernatural Forces Get a High-Tech Boost in New Thriller ‘Demonic’ — Watch the Trailer!

IFC Midnight

The new movie “Demonic” is a thriller like no other!

The film, written and directed by “District 9’s” Neill Blomkamp, pairs supernatural forces with technology for a terrifying outcome.

Watch the trailer!

The story follows Carly, whose estranged mother Angela is in a coma. Thanks to a new, cutting-edge therapy, Carly is able to visit her mother via a simulation and find out what led Angela to go on a violent rampage two decades earlier.

Carly learns demonic forces were at play and sets out to stop the, as she battles terrifying visions.