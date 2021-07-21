‘I Am a Girl from Africa’ Author Elizabeth Nyamayaro Offers Inspiration and Hope

Author, humanitarian, and inspirational speaker Elizabeth Nyamayaro has quite a story to tell.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her story, detailed in her new book, “I Am a Girl from Africa,” led to a senior advisory role at the United Nations and work around the world to help others.

Nyamayaro inspired famous names like Anne Hathaway and Margot Robbie to spread the word about her book, which is out now.